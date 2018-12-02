International Paper Co (IP) Shares Bought by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in International Paper by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 258,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 139,244 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in International Paper by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 127,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in International Paper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in International Paper by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

In related news, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $256,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

