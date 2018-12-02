Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 138,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,706,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

