Intu Properties (INTU) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intu Properties to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target (down from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 188.21 ($2.46).

Shares of LON:INTU opened at GBX 114 ($1.49) on Thursday. Intu Properties has a one year low of GBX 188.90 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 291.60 ($3.81).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

