Investors Buy Altria Group (MO) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $239.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $90.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $148.87 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Altria Group had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Altria Group traded down ($1.11) for the day and closed at $54.83

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 165.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $138,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/investors-buy-altria-group-mo-on-weakness.html.

About Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.