Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRET. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

IRET opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $628.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 69.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1,853.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 80.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 67.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 167.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of July 31, 2018, we owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,703 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

