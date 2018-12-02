Investors Sell Shares of salesforce.com (CRM) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on strength during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $228.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $494.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $265.86 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, salesforce.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded up $3.04 for the day and closed at $142.76Specifically, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $39,599.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,889.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $2,273,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,038 shares of company stock worth $72,864,126 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 317.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

