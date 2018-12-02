Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $58.29 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.63 and a beta of 2.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,463,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,782 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,125,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,960 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 494,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 451,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,463,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,955,000 after acquiring an additional 408,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 206,322 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $619,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

