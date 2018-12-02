iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) Stake Increased by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 135.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. This is an increase from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

