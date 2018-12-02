iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (ALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,064,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 321,807 shares.The stock last traded at $3.59 and had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

About iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT)

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

