istar Inc (STAR) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 1,164.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.25% of istar worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in istar by 156,666.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 723,797 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of istar by 20.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,798,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 310,476 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of istar by 218.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 315,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 216,298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of istar in the second quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of istar by 124.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 260,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 144,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get istar alerts:

In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $91,331.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,539,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,921,576.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 182,252 shares of company stock worth $3,096,506 in the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STAR opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.90. istar Inc has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $122.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. istar had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 11.04%. istar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

STAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised istar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “istar Inc (STAR) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/istar-inc-star-position-raised-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.