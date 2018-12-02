J M Smucker (SJM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.51. 2,051,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

