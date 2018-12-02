JA Solar (JASO) vs. Intermolecular (IMI) Head to Head Review

JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) and Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get JA Solar alerts:

This table compares JA Solar and Intermolecular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JA Solar N/A N/A N/A Intermolecular -1.84% -1.91% -1.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JA Solar and Intermolecular’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JA Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intermolecular $37.20 million 1.24 -$10.40 million N/A N/A

JA Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intermolecular.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of JA Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Intermolecular shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Intermolecular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JA Solar and Intermolecular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JA Solar 1 0 0 0 1.00 Intermolecular 0 0 1 0 3.00

JA Solar currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.89%. Intermolecular has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Intermolecular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intermolecular is more favorable than JA Solar.

Summary

Intermolecular beats JA Solar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JA Solar

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies worldwide. Its principal products include monocrystalline and multi-crystalline solar modules and cells. The company also provides monocrystalline and multi-crystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services, as well as produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers under their brand names. It sells its solar power products to module manufacturers, system integrators, project developers, and distributors primarily under the JA Solar brand name. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JA Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JA Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.