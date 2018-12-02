Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 10,044 Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,044 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 867.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 26.32% and a negative net margin of 503.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Scotiabank began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Cann began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-buys-shares-of-10044-canopy-growth-corp-cgc.html.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.