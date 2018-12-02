Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $439,000 Stake in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SCANA were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCANA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,493,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,241,000 after acquiring an additional 442,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SCANA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCANA by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,784 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SCANA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,774 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SCANA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,236,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SCANA alerts:

Shares of SCG stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. SCANA Co. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.05.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.67%.

SCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SCANA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-has-439000-stake-in-scana-co-scg.html.

SCANA Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.