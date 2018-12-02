Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $415,000 in TransUnion (TRU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,966,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,394,000 after acquiring an additional 680,817 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,297,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,842 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,158,000 after acquiring an additional 432,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 44.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,126,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,323,000 after acquiring an additional 650,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,676,139.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $105,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,339 shares of company stock valued at $9,153,788. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

