Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 748,067 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,067 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vistra Energy worth $54,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 214.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 1,779.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vistra Energy by 5,082.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $134,639,000.

In other Vistra Energy news, CFO J William Holden III sold 5,461 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $134,395.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Graziano sold 3,229 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $79,465.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $47,488 and have sold 14,371,314 shares worth $330,609,710. Insiders own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

