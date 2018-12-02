Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 211,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Agilent Technologies worth $49,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 304,987.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 70,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 70,147 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 244,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 605,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,738,000 after buying an additional 46,207 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,573.7% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 134,013 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cleveland Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $675,179.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $72.35 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.75 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

