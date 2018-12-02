JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Director Sells $5,996,274.48 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director University Yale sold 153,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $5,996,274.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

University Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, University Yale sold 51,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $2,039,490.00.

On Monday, November 26th, University Yale sold 126,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $5,003,460.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, University Yale sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $4,019,000.00.

JBGS stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of -0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth $108,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth $202,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBGS shares. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

