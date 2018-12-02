Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Altria Group (MO) a $56.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2018 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.08.

MO stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $20,143,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

