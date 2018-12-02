Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (AT1) a €8.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €8.70 ($10.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.61 ($10.02).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €7.56 ($8.78) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of €6.75 ($7.85).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

