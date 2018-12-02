Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$23.00” Price Target for Funko (FNKO)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $23.00 price target on Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of Funko stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.94 million and a P/E ratio of 50.10.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Funko had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $203,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,101,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 79.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at about $1,241,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.