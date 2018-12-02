Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Philip Morris International Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2019 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of PM opened at $86.53 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $5,174,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,449,000 after buying an additional 1,421,021 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in Philip Morris International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

