Jin Coin (JIN) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Jin Coin has a total market capitalization of $70,523.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jin Coin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Jin Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000367 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jin Coin Coin Profile

Jin Coin (CRYPTO:JIN) is a coin. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,402 coins. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jin Coin is www.jin-coin.com.

Jin Coin Coin Trading

Jin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

