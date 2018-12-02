John C.K. Iv Milligan Sells 258,128 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 258,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $1,280,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,601,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,038.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
John C.K. Iv Milligan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 15th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 258,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $1,264,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 24th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,337,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 10th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,462,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 26th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 125,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $847,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 11th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $1,525,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.40. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.66.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 102.15% and a negative net margin of 757.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.