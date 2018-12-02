Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA) versus Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) Financial Survey

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) -16.59% -339.92% -42.47% Willamette Valley Vineyards 14.88% 11.63% 5.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) $13.35 million 0.97 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards $20.85 million 1.72 $2.99 million N/A N/A

Willamette Valley Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda Co. ( USA ).

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Company Profile

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. The company sells its products primarily in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with various retailers. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, as well as directly to its national and regional retail accounts. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 913 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

