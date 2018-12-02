Joseph T. Kennedy Sells 23,306 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 23,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $415,079.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMRN opened at $18.00 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amarin from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 5.8% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 57.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 1,952,118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Amarin by 66.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

