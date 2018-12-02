JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Total (FP) a €49.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €64.90 ($75.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.49 ($70.34).

Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

