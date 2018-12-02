JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 60,557 Shares of Meritor Inc (MTOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $25,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 559.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter valued at $253,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $16.50 on Friday. Meritor Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Meritor in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Meritor from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

