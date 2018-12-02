JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Price Target to $46.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $46.00 in a report released on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,626. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

