JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.77 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of Science Applications International worth $24,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $93.31. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

