JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.00% of TriCo Bancshares worth $23,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

