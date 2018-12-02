JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 587,035 Shares of Qiagen NV (QGEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $24,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter worth $19,143,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,076,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 41,298 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,619,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 141,537 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 28.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,174,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,517 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Qiagen NV has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Commerzbank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qiagen from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

