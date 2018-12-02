Kara Hamilton Sells 2,500 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) VP Kara Hamilton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Kara Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $113,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Kara Hamilton sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $693,000.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

