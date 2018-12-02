Kathleen A. Corbet Buys 3,000 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Director Kathleen A. Corbet acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $844.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 216,256 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/kathleen-a-corbet-buys-3000-shares-of-blackrock-tcp-capital-corp-tcpc-stock.html.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.