Kellogg (K) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,195 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Kellogg worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 57.7% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

In other Kellogg news, Chairman Steven A. Cahillane bought 17,825 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,554.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $11,203,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,536,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

