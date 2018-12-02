Kelly A. Kramer Sells 70,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $3,320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,354,759.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kelly A. Kramer Sells 70,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/kelly-a-kramer-sells-70000-shares-of-cisco-systems-inc-csco-stock.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.