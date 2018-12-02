Kepos Capital LP Acquires 851 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 44.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $203.76 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $256.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 994.76%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $666,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $682,999.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

