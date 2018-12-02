Kepos Capital LP Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,843 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 992,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112,487 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 745,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 72,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.71. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

