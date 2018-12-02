Kepos Capital LP Invests $6.51 Million in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 31.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 167.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 9.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 35.5% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 203,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 53,456 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $180.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $189.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.91.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,180 shares in the company, valued at $40,361,409. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $2,155,514.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,262.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,017 shares of company stock worth $90,372,570. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $170.81 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

