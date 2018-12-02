Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,854,000 after acquiring an additional 188,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,349,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,145,000 after acquiring an additional 414,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after acquiring an additional 264,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a net margin of 3.84%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 99,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $5,522,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/kepos-capital-lp-purchases-new-stake-in-herbalife-nutrition-ltd-hlf.html.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.