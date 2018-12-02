KEY Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (KEY)

KEY (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One KEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KEY has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. KEY has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $43,812.00 worth of KEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.02412529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00127495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00195431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.47 or 0.09484745 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

KEY Profile

KEY’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. KEY’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. KEY’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey. The official website for KEY is www.bihu.com.

KEY Token Trading

KEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

