Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 2,000 Lindsay Co. (LNN)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,955,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,328,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lindsay and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

NYSE LNN opened at $101.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.22 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

