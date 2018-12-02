KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,698,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,186,177 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.61% of KeyCorp worth $332,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,551,000 after buying an additional 9,086,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,717,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,592,000 after buying an additional 1,396,181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,437,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 87.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,025,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,292,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $127,910.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.34 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

