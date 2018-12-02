KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Yext (YEXT)

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a report released on Thursday morning.

“We are making no change to our FY19 revenue estimate after the 3Q beat, a slight improvement to EPS estimates this year and no change to FY20.”,” KeyCorp’s analyst wrote.

Get Yext alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson started coverage on Yext in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Yext in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

YEXT opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Yext has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 102.38% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $32,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 949,394 shares of company stock worth $20,014,456. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 491,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.