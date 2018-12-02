Kin (KIN) Tops One Day Volume of $112,804.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Allbit, COSS and Stellarport. Kin has a total market capitalization of $22.75 million and approximately $112,804.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.02421107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00128364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00194629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.15 or 0.09547482 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, HitBTC, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, COSS, Allbit, OTCBTC, DDEX, Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

