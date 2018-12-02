Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $34.66 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

