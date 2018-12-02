Know Labs (KNWN) versus Sierra Monitor (SRMC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Know Labs alerts:

This table compares Know Labs and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs -66.64% N/A -228.08% Sierra Monitor 1.37% 5.16% 4.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Know Labs and Sierra Monitor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $4.87 million 10.33 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Sierra Monitor $19.77 million 1.13 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Sierra Monitor has higher revenue and earnings than Know Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Know Labs has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Monitor has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Know Labs and Sierra Monitor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Sierra Monitor pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Know Labs does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sierra Monitor beats Know Labs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc., develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for identification, authentication, and diagnosis. It offers ChromaID Lab Kit, which scans and identifies solid surfaces targeting various markets, including commercial paint manufacturers, pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, process control companies, currency paper and ink manufacturers, security cards, cosmetic companies, scanner manufactures, and food processing companies. The company, through its subsidiary TransTech Systems, Inc., distributes products for employee and personnel identification. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc. in May 2018. Know Labs, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Sierra Monitor

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.