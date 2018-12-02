Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Ratnakar Lavu sold 12,205 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,000,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,788 shares of company stock worth $6,104,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

