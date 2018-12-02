Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,109 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $112,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $159,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $365.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $281.89 and a twelve month high of $416.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,552 shares of company stock worth $44,081,027 in the last three months. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

