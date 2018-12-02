Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 111.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,738 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

NYSE:NLY opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.13. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 105.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

